An exhibition by local photographer Donagh Cronin, is running in Fermoy Library throughout the month of February.

Fishermen’s Huts on the Banks of the River Blackwater is a collection of 35 photographs, taken last summer, covering huts from Fermoy to Cappoquin.

The exhibition reflects the warmth of the summer months in Ireland and the peace that can be found along the River Blackwater.

“There is no nicer place to be on a summer’s day than the banks of the Blackwater,” said Donagh. “There is a lot of history in the huts, the newer huts are on stilts to avoid flood damage. Some of the huts even contain cooking facilities,” he said.