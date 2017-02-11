An exhibition by local photographer Donagh Cronin, is running in Fermoy Library throughout the month of February.

Fishermen’s Huts on the Banks of the River Blackwater is a collection of 35 photographs, taken last summer, covering huts from Fermoy to Cappoquin.

One of the pictures on exhibition shows one of the newer fishing huts on the banks of the Blackwater.

The exhibition reflects the warmth of the summer months in Ireland and the peace that can be found along the River Blackwater.

“There is no nicer place to be on a summer’s day than the banks of the Blackwater,” said Donagh. “There is a lot of history in the huts, the newer huts are on stilts to avoid flood damage. Some of the huts even contain cooking facilities,” he said.

 

Eoin Scanlon
Eoin Scanlon works as a reporter in our Fermoy office, based in MacCurtain Street. From Ballyduff in Co Waterford, Eoin was educated locally in St Michael’s National School, Ballyduff and Blackwater Community School, Lismore. He has recently graduated from the University of Limerick with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and New Media. Previously, Eoin wrote for the Munster Express in Waterford City.He can be contacted on 087-3216573 or by email reporter@avondhupress.ie

