Petrol and diesel prices have fallen by an average of 1.1c per litre across the country, according to the latest monthly fuel prices survey from AA Ireland.

On average a litre of petrol now costs 136.6c, while a litre of diesel will cost 126.0c down from March’s prices of 137.7c and 127.1c per litre respectively.

Gladly however, motorists in The Avondhu area can purchase both petrol and diesel at approximately 3c per letre less than the average price.

The decrease marks the first time since September 2016 that the price of a litre of petrol has fallen, while diesel has now fallen to its lowest level since the beginning of 2017.

“While it may not be the most sizeable decrease, particularly when we consider that the cost of a litre of petrol or diesel is still about 5c higher than it was at the end of 2016, this does represent some overdue good news for motorists,” Conor Faughnan, AA Director of Consumer Affairs stated. “While we don’t know what the future holds for fuel prices, after months of significant increases we will hopefully see a new trend emerge.”

Despite the drop in fuel prices, the motoring organisation has expressed concern over the tax levels imposed on fuel spend.

The AA’s fuel prices survey found that tax accounts for 63.18% of the current price of a litre of petrol, and 58.30% of the price of a litre of diesel.