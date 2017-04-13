Despite a number of objections from two county councillors and members of the public, planning permission has been granted to Amarenco Solar Ballinvarrig Ltd for a 5MW solar farm near Castlelyons, almost a year to the day after a similar application was refused by Cork County Council.

The revised application was deemed to address concerns outlined by the council in the first application and permission was granted for the development last week.

The solar farm covering an 8.86 hectare site at Ballinvarrig East, Castlelyons, will accommodate approximately 22,200 photovoltaic panels, two single storey inverter/transformer stations and one single storey delivery station.

The solar farm has an expected lifespan of 25 years and the grass beneath the photovoltaic panels will be available for grazing by sheep and calves.

Any appeal against the decision must be made to An Bord Pleanála by early May.

