Kilmagner National School have honoured past pupil Thomas Kent by renaming their general purpose room in remembrance of the Irish martyr.

Thomas attended school in Kilmagner from June 17th 1878 to April 30th 1880 and was taught in the very room that now bears his name.

At an event honouring the Kent family in the school last week, members of the Castlelyons 1916 Centenary Commemoration Committee also made a financial donation to Kilmagner National School.

Chairperson of the school’s board of management Matt Hegarty, described it as appropriate to rename the general purpose room in honour of Thomas Kent who, along with his siblings, attended the school after its opening in 1878.

