Mitchelstown & Ballygiblin Juvenile GAA have done outstanding work with their players in recent times and the fruits of these efforts were clear for all to see last year with the Mitchelstown minor footballers and the Ballygiblin minor hurlers both claiming county titles.

This is a very rare feat and unlikely to be repeated for a long time.

On Saturday night last in The Firgrove Hotel, Mitchelstown, these talented young men were honoured for their incredible achievements.

