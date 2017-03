Those who oversee the running of First Fruits Arts Centre in Watergrasshill are committed to offering patrons a variety of top class entertainment.

On Saturday night last, the public were treated to a stellar show by members of The Orpheus Choir – under the baton of Hilary Reynolds.

The event was a fundraiser for the local catholic church (Church of the Immaculate Conception) and attracted a good sized crowd.

