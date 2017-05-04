The Office of Public Works has appointed a contractor to install a new floodgate at the entrance to the slipway/car park at Brian Boru Square in Fermoy.

Once installed, the floodgate can be closed in advance of forecasted low flood events and may reduce the number of occasions the full demountable flood barriers need to be installed at this location.

Michael O’Doherty Ltd has been appointed contractor for the installation, with preparation work ongoing at present. The installation of the floodgate is expected to be carried out over …

