The Office of Public Works has appointed a contractor to install a new floodgate at the entrance to the slipway/car park at Brian Boru Square in Fermoy.

Once installed, the floodgate can be closed in advance of forecasted low flood events and may reduce the number of occasions the full demountable flood barriers need to be installed at this location.

Michael O’Doherty Ltd has been appointed contractor for the installation, with preparation work ongoing at present. The installation of the floodgate is expected to be carried out over …

Eoin Scanlon
Eoin Scanlon works as a reporter in our Fermoy office, based in MacCurtain Street. From Ballyduff in Co Waterford, Eoin was educated locally in St Michael’s National School, Ballyduff and Blackwater Community School, Lismore. He has recently graduated from the University of Limerick with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and New Media. Previously, Eoin wrote for the Munster Express in Waterford City.He can be contacted on 087-3216573 or by email reporter@avondhupress.ie

