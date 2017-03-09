Following a public petition signed by 328 people requesting the introduction of an online booking system for swimming lessons at Fermoy Leisure Centre, Fermoy Municipal Authority has ruled out any move to an online system and said the present system is the fairest method for everyone.

The petition, by Stephanie Lynch, sought to do away with the need for parents, family members and guardians having to queue outside the leisure centre in Fermoy to ensure their children are enrolled into their preferred swimming class.

In a response to the petition, Fermoy Municipal District Officer Pauline Moriarty said the Classes go on sale at 7am ‘to accommodate customers who want to book before they go to work’.

“It should be noted that at our last booking day, there was still spaces available in all sections at 9am in the morning. We offer a total of 8 lessons over a six day period (Monday to Saturdays). However, if customers are tied to a specific day or time, then they choose to queue early to ensure they get the class that suits them.

“Online booking would not be suitable as a lot of customers need advice from the staff regarding which class or section their child needs to go into. Unfortunately we understand that the system might not suit everybody, but this is the fairest way for everyone,” she said.

Meanwhile, the refurbishment of the sauna and steamroom at Fermoy Leisure Centre is now complete and was re-opened last Friday, March 3rd.