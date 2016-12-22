The NRG Networking Group celebrated the close of a very successful year of networking and community involvement at a Christmas Breakfast event held in the Brush & Spoon Café attached to the Fiona Turley outlet in Kilworth village.

NRG (North Cork Referral Group) is a business networking group that meets in Fermoy Community Youth Centre every Thursday morning from 7.30am until 8.30am and consists of a wide variety of entrepreneurs, business owners, tradesmen, employers and sole traders.

The group said one of the highlights of this year for the group was their fundraising efforts for Cope Foundation Fermoy, where they raised €14,000 towards the purchase of a much-needed specially adapted bus for the centre. The group has seen a large growth in membership and business referrals in 2016, reflecting the general upturn in the local economy.

“A group like NRG provides an invaluable support to local business people in terms of practical advice, referrals and, of course, there is a large social aspect to the meetings, which is very important, especially for those who may work alone,” the outgoing chairperson, Charles McCarthy said.

The next NRG meeting will take place on Thursday, January 5th and will be welcoming new members to join up.