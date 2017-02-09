The current situation regarding burglaries in North Cork is not reflected in the most up to date crime figures, local councillor Frank O’Flynn who is chairperson of the Cork County Joint Policing Committee (JPC), has said, adding that in the North Cork area, he is aware of a large increase in burglaries and break-ins in recent weeks.

“There seems to be quite a lot of burglaries and break-ins in the last few weeks. It seems to be more prevalent since Christmas,” he said.

A burglary was reported in Fermoy last week where a businessman, his wife and son were threatened and locked into a room for 20 minutes, after four men thought to be in their 20s and 30s, burst in the back door of the house.

This is similar to another burglary in the area covered by The Avondhu in last week’s issue where a Kilfinane man and his ill partner were held by three masked robbers for 30 minutes while their home was raided.

Full story in this week’s Print & Digital Edition