Celebrity architect Dermot Bannon of Room To Improve fame, proved a huge hit with the public when he guested in Toss Bryan’s, Fermoy last Saturday.

The star of RTE’s top rated show was his usual upbeat self as he formally launched Toss Bryan’s tiles and bathrooms collection for 2017.

Also in attendance were Cora Collins (Dulux colour consultant) and Sinead Cassidy (Fleetwood colour interior consultant). The event also featured a Dyson demonstration.

While the aforementioned did a supremely professional job, there was no doubting who the masses had come to see.

Affable and knowledgeable, Dermot had plenty of tips for householders. Speaking about the hugely successful television series, Dermot said, great credit was due to participants who were invariably full of enthusiasm and imagination.

However, the real fun and games started after Dermot gave his address with a 100 strong queue forming to get up close and personal with the great man.

Most came equipped with a variety of maps, drawings and architects’ plans – there was no hope of dealing with everyone’s query but Dermot did give it a good go.

Another hectic day for one of RTE’s pin up boys, the event succeeded in attracting hundreds of people to Toss Bryan’s with a large range of special offers on paint, stoves, fireplaces and kitchen appliances to avail of.