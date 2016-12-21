Irish Water has reiterated their stance regarding the upgrading of the water treatment and sewage systems in Kilbehenny.

In a response similar to what Irish Water issued The Avondhu a number of weeks ago, correspondence to Monday’s Northern Committee meeting in Mallow stated that unserviced areas such as Kilbehenny do not meet their qualifying criteria, as it is ‘not economically, socially or environmentally justifiable’.

“Irish Water do facilitate the connection of premises on septic tanks to the existing network through the New Connections process,” the statement advised.

Cork County Council previously wrote to Limerick County Council asking that they liaise with them on this issue, as Kilbehenny falls within their remit and developments at Carrigane, Mitchelstown cannot happen until Kilbehenny has been upgraded. However, this recent statement from Irish Water suggests upgrades at Kilbehenny will not happen.

