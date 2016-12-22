Irish Water has approved €235,000 to replace 1.9kilometres of water main pipe in Kildorrery. Construction of this water main is expected to begin in the last four months of 2017.

The development will take the form of 900metres of water main from Scart Cross to Meadstown Cross and 1kilometer of water main from Scart Cross towards Kildorrery village.

Documentation for the design and tender stages of the project are now being prepared, said a statement from Irish Water circulated this week at a meeting of Cork County Council’s Northern Committee.

“It is anticipated that this project will be issued to market in Quarter two of 2017 with construction in Quarter four of 2017,” the statement read.

Cllr Frank O’Flynn said while he welcomed these developments, he would request that Cork County Council write to Irish Water asking that they replace 1.6kilomtres of mains from Kildorrery village down the Limerick Road.

Cllr Deirdre O’Brien said she was glad to see progress on this issue, which was ‘a long time coming’.