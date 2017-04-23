A newly installed ramp at Clonmel Road, Mitchelstown has been raising the hackles with motorists complaining, mainly of its severity but also questioning the need for it at this location.

One very irate caller to The Avondhu said it was ‘outrageous’, complaining that he ‘hit’ the ramp while doing 45kph and, as he suffers with a severe back problem said ‘it really shook me’.

“I agree totally with ramps in housing estates, but one in this location is ridiculous as it’s only a hundred yards or so from the traffic lights. I would very much question the severity of it. Cars will definitely be damaged from this one, its way too high,” the caller who did not wish to be named, said.

Another caller, a lady who uses the pathway from the Ballinwillin side of town, said now that a ramp has been installed at Clonmel Road, “perhaps the council will consider a crossing at the Aldi outlet in the interest of safety”.

