New plans a step in the right direction for Council in addressing social issues

A local councillor has welcomed plans by Cork County Council that aim to improve communities socially, but said it is frustrating that at a local level, Municipal Authority meetings are dominated by traditional issues such as roads, housing and planning.

Independent councillor June Murphy, said she was impressed by the holistic nature of the recently adopted Draft Local Economic and Community Plan, as it sets out to look at every aspect of life in county Cork.

“It recognises that if the Council is to play a part in improving the lives of the people of Cork, it must look at every aspect of life in the county and not just focus on the traditional areas of roads, housing and planning that people would generally associate with the County Council.

Full story in this week’s Print & Digital Edition