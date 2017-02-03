Fermoy’s new Gaelscoil de hÍde is set to officially open to over 400 pupils by the end of the month.

Following years of campaigning and planning for a new school, construction work on the new building in the Duntaheen area of the town began last March.

It is expected that the old school on MacCurtain Street will close on Friday, February 17th with the new school opening to pupils following the mid-term break on Monday, February 27th.

“Nothing is cast in stone yet but we’re very close to the end game and hopefully, all going well, we’ll be in the new school on the Monday after the mid-term,” principal Sean MacGearailt told The Avondhu on Wednesday.

Full story in this week’s Print & Digital Edition

SHARE
Previous articleHealth & Wellbeing Week at Presentation Secondary School
Eoin Scanlon
Eoin Scanlon
Eoin Scanlon works as a reporter in our Fermoy office, based in MacCurtain Street. From Ballyduff in Co Waterford, Eoin was educated locally in St Michael’s National School, Ballyduff and Blackwater Community School, Lismore. He has recently graduated from the University of Limerick with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and New Media. Previously, Eoin wrote for the Munster Express in Waterford City.He can be contacted on 087-3216573 or by email reporter@avondhupress.ie

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR