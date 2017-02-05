The Munster Schools Badminton finals took place in UL last week with two teams coming home as Munster Champions: the U14 girls and boys teams.

Well done to all who played very well on the day and a huge thanks to their coaches Ms O’Donnell and Mr Cliffe.

The U14 girls team consisted of Emily Casey, Sarah O’Brien, Molly Kenny and Leah Collins while the U14 boys team was Cathal Murphy, Patrick McCarthy, Mark Ormond and Dylan Conway.

Three other teams played well on the day but met some very strong teams and continued to fight throughout the matches.

The U16 girls team was Kelly Ryan, Máire McCarthy, Fiona Kenny and Izabela Markiewicz, the U16 boys team was Darragh Murphy, Shane Casey, Evan Murray and Tomas Nugent and the U19 boys were: Cillian O’Miachain, Daniel Ryan, Conor Scanlon and Jim Fenton.

The all-Ireland finals take place in Meath in March.