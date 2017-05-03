– Fermoy family on verge of homelessness once again

A young Fermoy mother who is on the verge of becoming homeless for the second time in a year has described feeling ‘let down’ by Cork County Council and aggrieved that she is being filled with false hope, only to be let down on a regular basis.

The woman, who does not wish to be named, says she is being forced to leave her rented accommodation in the coming weeks and has expressed her fear over the uncertainty that hovers over her future and the future of her two young, primary school-going children.

She was unsuccessful in a recent bid to secure a house in the recently completed Oliver Plunkett Hill housing development, as the houses were not designed to accommodate children.

Despite this fact, she was still able to make an expression of interest for the houses through the online Choice Based Letting system.

“I really thought I was getting a house there – now I know I was never even going to be considered,” she told The Avondhu.

