At the time of going to press, a group of students from Presentation Secondary School, Mitchelstown are preparing to face the judges in the Young Environmentalist Awards Munster ECO-Den finals, travelling to the Aula Maxima, University College Cork on Wednesday 15th.

The Munster final stages of the competition will see the students present their environmental projects to an expert panel of judges, telling them how they have taken action to protect the environment and impact their local community.

The Mitchelstown girls are one of only 5 groups from Cork to progress to the Munster final stages – a total of 13 secondary schools from the province will participate.

Full story in this week’s Print & Digital Edition