General ManagerKevin joined The Avondhu team in 1996, and worked in a variety of roles within the company following completion of third level education in Computer Software and Engineering. A shift in focus saw him move abroad in 2000 and 2001, progressing to a role as Customer Care Team Leader in Finland.His return to Ireland, co-incided with the opening of the company's Fermoy office, where he remained as Office Manager until 2007. Transferring to the Mitchelstown office, he has moved into the position of General Manager - his ethos is simply to ensure continuous improvement and advancement of a newspaper which has brought the community together for well over 30 years.