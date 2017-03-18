Home Video Mitchelstown St Patrick’s Day parade 2017 highlightsVideo Mitchelstown St Patrick’s Day parade 2017 highlightsHighlights from this year's St Patrick's Day parade in Mitchelstown.By Kevin Howard -March 18, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR MotoringFighting food poverty in Ireland NewsTrade secrets given to Limerick Tidy Towns groups Business BytesEnterprising South Cork students compete for national title VideoFermoy St Patrick’s Day Parade 2017 NewsMunster senior debating success for St Colman’s College duoHighlights from this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in Mitchelstown. Theatre GalleryTheatreFour more nights for ‘Funny Money’ in Ardpatrickavondhupress -February 19, 2017TheatreAct now if you want to go to Anything GoesJohn Ahern -February 18, 2017TheatreBusy times at Friars’ Gate Theatreavondhupress -February 17, 2017Theatre‘Rumors’ continues in CastlelyonsJohn Ahern -February 10, 2017TheatreEverything in place and ready to goJohn Ahern -February 9, 2017STAY CONNECTED8,332FansLike0FollowersFollow1,804FollowersFollow0LikesLike NewsTrade secrets given to Limerick Tidy Towns groups NewsMarch 18, 2017Munster senior debating success for St Colman’s College duo NewsMarch 17, 2017Area saddened at death of Liz Dolan NewsMarch 17, 2017