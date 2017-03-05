Mitchelstown man Kevin Finn, is to partake in the Climb4Concern UK Challenge this September.

The event involves climbing the four highest mountains in the UK, Snowdon (Wales), Scafell Pike (England), Ben Nevis (Scotland) and Donard (Northern Ireland) on four consecutive days in September 2017, commencing Thursday 7th.

Kicking off the challenge in Llanberis, Wales participants will climb the first of our four peaks, Snowdon, estimated to take about six hours.

It’s then on to climb the highest peak in England, Scafell Pike, which will allow for breathtaking views of the famous Lake District.

Day three will see the highest of our four peaks, Ben Nevis in Scotland being conquered, with the testing schedule finishing in Sliabh Donard, Northern Ireland on September 10th. The total walk distance involved is 90km plus and height climb is over 4,800 metres.

You might have seen Kevin walking the roads and hills around Mitchelstown, Kilworth to Kilfinane, Kildorrery to Knocklofty recently where to date, his training schedule has seen him do a gruelling 700km so far in 2017.

Kevin will also take part in the Fei Sheehy Challenge in August (100km and height climb of 2,500 meters) as part of his training in aid of Ger Sheehy’s nominated charity. Ger is a native of Ballyporeen.

If you would like to support Kevin support Concern, his support/donate page is: https://yourconcern.concern.net/kevin-finn/kevins-climb4concern-uk-challenge.

All donations are acknowledged individually and 100% go to Concern direct.