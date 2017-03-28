A Mitchelstown man is living life to the full, five years after a kidney transplant operation.

Michael Kiely has his life back and is able to organise and plan for the future, can go on holidays, play golf and even 'take in the odd rugby international in Chicago'.

“Life is good for me, I have more energy, I can look forward to the future and I can eat a normal regular diet, something I could never do before," Michael told The Avondhu this week prior to The Irish Kidney Association’s Organ Donor Awareness Week which starts on this Saturday, April 1.

Michael continues to go from strength to strength following his surgery and both he and his sister Annette, encourage other siblings to donate their organs as they both agree that raising awareness about organ donation is 'as important as fundraising'.

