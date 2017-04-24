Disappointment was expressed by Deputy Ned O’Keeffe TD ‘at the number of people who secured employment as enumerators, collecting statistics for the census of population’ who were otherwise employed. Having received a number of complaints from his constituents on the matter, of whom he was ‘fully supportive’, he told The Avondhu there were plenty of suitably qualified people, unemployed who could have done this work. The Deputy understood that over 50% of those who secured a job as an enumerator were already in employment.

Shanballymore GAA, at a function in the Green Acres Lounge, presented their annual Hall of Fame award to Bill Fitzgibbon. Hailing from Kildorrery, Bill was involved in the committee that was appointed to purchase and develop the club’s playing field, as well as serving the club as selector on many occasions.

Flyco Engineering employee, David O’Flynn, was announced as winner of the Precision Turning section of the Aer Rianta sponsored 1996 National Apprentice Competition. A native of Ballyclough, Kilworth, the four-day final at Cork RTC saw David beat all-comers, including fellow finalist, Fermoy man Andrew Burke.

Renovation works were continuing apace on the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Watergrasshill. Fr Cahalane told The Avondhu he hoped works, which to date had cost in the region of £200,000 (£40,000 from parishioners donations) would be complete by September 1996. New seating, a new roof and ceiling, installation of a toilet, outside stone pointing and a complete repaint formed part of the works. Local man Barry Curtin was making a new wooden altar, dedicated to the Sacred Heart.

‘Scrappy arguing’ in the chambers of Fermoy UDC in April 1996, with the signalling of intent by the Council to apply to the District Court, for the power to cut off the water supply to a number of households that had not paid their water charges for some time. Approximately 30 homes were identified and having been informed by the Council on a regular basis of the consequences of non-payment, water discontinuance orders were being sought for residents who it was considered ‘had the means to pay the water charges’. There was clear unease in Council chambers, with several councillors voicing their concern on such a move. However, when taken to vote, it was passed 6 votes to 3 to allow the revenue collector, employed by Fermoy Urban District Council, to call in person to those in question in an effort to resolve the situation.

Chairman of Lismore town commissioners, Peter Dowd was the first person to don the town’s chain of office. Manufactured by Fermoy jewellers, JJ Barber, it was made possible thanks to the generosity of the Dowd family and the Duke of Devonshire.

Following an illustrious 43 year career as groundsman on the famous Lingfield Racecourse in England, Mitchelstown native Michael Kelly returned home to visit his brother Dave. Prior to emigrating, Michael worked in the cheese factory in Mitchelstown for a short time, however soon put down roots abroad, marrying Phyllis O’Neill from Darragh. A professional fence builder, he attended the Aintree Grand National meeting on seven occasions, where his expertise was required. Enjoying his retirement, he told The Avondhu he intended to spend time visiting family.

Cattle rustling in Kildorrery in April 1996, when 24 head of cattle were taken from a farm at Ballyshonnack. A variety of breeds were stolen in the raid, Whiteheads, Friesians, Simmentals and Limousines, as well as 9 yearling bulls. Gardai were investigating.

In brief – The building of a ten-pin bowling alley was proposed by Cllr John Dunlea for Fermoy town park, ‘in an attempt to widen the range of services offered by the Leisure Centre’ there. Eamon Neligan, who competed in the World Fly Fishing Championships in 1995, was honoured at a civic reception in Fermoy, for his great contribution to fishing in the town.

Ballyhooly U21s advanced to the semi-final of the football championship in April 1996, defeating near neighbours and sporting rivals, Castletownroche. Playing with the wind advantage, three goals from Kieran McCarthy, Paul O’Connell and Brian Weldon in a five minute spell from the 17th to the 22nd minute put the Ballyhooly side firmly in the driving seat, at a well prepared Killavullen venue. Leading 3-5 to 0-2 at the interval, they ran out convincing winners 3-9 to 1-9.