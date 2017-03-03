Opportunities across Army, Air Corps and Naval Service

Minister with Responsibility for Defence, Mr Paul Kehoe, TD has announced a major Defence Forces recruitment drive for 2017.

The recruitment campaign is part of the Government’s commitment to maintaining the strength level of the Defence Forces, incorporating the Army, Naval Service and Air Corps, at 9,500 personnel.

Speaking, Minister Kehoe said “The 2017 Defence Forces recruitment drive is extremely significant, targeting an intake of 860 personnel, including general service recruits, apprentices and cadets. It opens up significant opportunities, across the Army, Air Corps and Naval Service, for young people to serve their country as members of Óglaigh na hÉireann. For each individual, it also offers a unique career opportunity and first class training.”

Regarding the recruitment drive, Minister Kehoe said “This year’s recruitment campaign will build upon the successes of 2016 when recruitment reached a historic high, with an intake of 690 personnel, including the largest cadet class in the history of the State.

“It is vital that we continue to recruit young men and women to both maintain the strength level and military capability and to ensure fresh thinking. I would encourage any young person who is currently thinking about his or her future career to consider the opportunities available in the Defence Forces and ‘Join our Team’. The Government is committed to increasing female representation in the Defence Forces, and the Defence Forces welcomes and respects all, irrespective of gender, creed, ethnicity or sexual orientation”, the Minister said.

The planned target is to induct approximately 860 new entrants to the Defence Forces across all services and competition streams in 2017.

The first of these competition streams, general enlistment, is now open on the Defence Forces website at www.military.ie