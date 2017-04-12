The 35th annual Mai Rafferty School of Drama variety show, took place in Castletownroche Community Centre last Friday evening.

For over 2 hours, patrons were treated to some wonderful performances by these young students of the stage.

In a show that incorporated, sketches, one act dramas, recitations and novelty acts, these super confident boys and girls played a tremendous variety of roles to perfection. Lively, fast paced and humourous, the show went down a treat with the partisan audience.

