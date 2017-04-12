Mary and Kaylee Carroll along with Geraldine and Aoife Kneeshaw enjoying last Friday night's show in Castletownroche. (John Ahern)

The 35th annual Mai Rafferty School of Drama variety show, took place in Castletownroche Community Centre last Friday evening.

For over 2 hours, patrons were treated to some wonderful performances by these young students of the stage.

In a show that incorporated, sketches, one act dramas, recitations and novelty acts, these super confident boys and girls played a tremendous variety of roles to perfection. Lively, fast paced and humourous, the show went down a treat with the partisan audience.

