Leah Lyons’ first try for her country put Ireland on their way to a 27-3 win over a resilient Italy side in their second round game of the Six Nations on Sunday last.

After a difficult and dogged first 40 minutes, Ireland eventually broke the home side down in the second half and ran in four tries to clinch a bonus point win, to keep their place at the top of the table on 10 points.

Played at the Stadio Tommaso Fattori in L’Aquila, Ireland were unable to turn their dominance in possession into scores early on …

