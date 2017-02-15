Leah Lyons of Ireland in action during the RBS Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship game between Italy and Ireland at Stadio Tommaso Fattori in L'Aquila, Italy. (Photo by: Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile)

Leah Lyons’ first try for her country put Ireland on their way to a 27-3 win over a resilient Italy side in their second round game of the Six Nations on Sunday last.

After a difficult and dogged first 40 minutes, Ireland eventually broke the home side down in the second half and ran in four tries to clinch a bonus point win, to keep their place at the top of the table on 10 points.

Played at the Stadio Tommaso Fattori in L’Aquila, Ireland were unable to turn their dominance in possession into scores early on …

Coverage in this week’s Print & Digital Edition

SHARE
Previous articleSaluting birthday boy John Arnold
Eoin Scanlon
Eoin Scanlon
Eoin Scanlon works as a reporter in our Fermoy office, based in MacCurtain Street. From Ballyduff in Co Waterford, Eoin was educated locally in St Michael’s National School, Ballyduff and Blackwater Community School, Lismore. He has recently graduated from the University of Limerick with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and New Media. Previously, Eoin wrote for the Munster Express in Waterford City.He can be contacted on 087-3216573 or by email reporter@avondhupress.ie

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR