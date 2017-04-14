The B2A team were out in force to meet members of the public who attended last Saturday’s very successful open day in Mitchelstown.

It was a huge occasion for Pat and Christine Goulding along with their fellow personal trainers who are central to the B2A success story.

The focal point of the open day was the refurbished gynamsium and new facilities now available to clients who use this busy premises.

The provision of showers, a customised treatment room and the new look reception area are all major advances.

Full story in this week’s Print & Digital Edition