Last Thursday and Friday more than 2,000 young girls from across Munster, including students from Fermoy and Mitchelstown, were in attendance at the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) showcase exhibition and conference staged in City Hall Cork.

Founded by Gillian Keating (RDJ), Ruth Buckley (Cork City Council) and Caroline O’Driscoll (KPMG), the event encourages young women to pursue a career in STEM and over the course of the events students hear from, meet, and engage with inspiring women working in a variety of STEM careers.

Among the speakers in City Hall, Cork were film producer and chairman of Atticus Education, Lord David Puttnam; scientist and entrepreneur Ciara Judge and Marie Moynihan, Dell EMC. The MC for the day was doctor and TV presenter, Pixie McKenna.

INCREDIBLE BUZZ

Speaking at the event, Co-founder of I WISH, Gillian Keating said: “We are absolutely delighted by the enthusiasm here at day one of I WISH 2017, from everyone involved in the event – speakers, exhibitors but especially students – the buzz has been incredible. This is a fantastic start to what is going to be a very special series of events in Cork and Dublin,”

The I WISH 2017 speaker line-up included award-winning game designer Brenda Romero; Nuritas Founder and CSO, Dr. Nora Khaldi; Assistant Professor in Physics at Trinity College Dublin, Arlene O’Neill; Director of Strategy and Communications of Science Foundation Ireland, Dr Ruth Freeman and Vice President and General Manager of Dell EMC Ireland, Aisling Keegan.

I WISH is an award-winning initiative supported by Science Foundation Ireland, in partnership with Cork City Council, Cork Chamber, it@cork, Cork County Council, Dublin City Council, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, UCC, CIT, American Chamber of Commerce Ireland, Trinity College Dublin, Dell EMC and many more.