April 13th – 19th, 1917

The Summer Time Act was reported as causing an extraordinary amount of annoyance, inconvenience and general confusion in County Tipperary. In the country districts the people, practically without exception, kept to what was now called the old time, and so were an hour behind those who went with government time. At a meeting of the Tipperary Board of Guardians and Farmers’ Milling Society, the mix-up in connection with the time caused hopeless confusion, some members arriving too soon and others too late.

James Phelan, Ballylacken, Kilworth was fined £4 and costs of court in a prosecution at the suit of Mr Thomas Drohan, Fishery Inspector, for unlawfully using a net on the 22nd of March, at the hour of 4.30 o’clock a.m., for taking of salmon. Mr. A. Carroll, crown solicitor, appeared for the Fishery Conservators and Mr. J.G. Skinner, solr., defended.

At Mitchelstown Petty Sessions, P. Linn charged two brothers named Ryan for assault and threats. Mr. Casey appeared for the complainant and Mr. Skinner for the defendants. They were each fined 2s 6d and costs. Fines of 1s and costs were also imposed on some people for waste of water and other cases were adjourned.

The death took place of John Thomas Pratt, who was the postmaster in Doneraile, to the intense grief of his sorrowing uncle, brother and sisters. Major George Hendley Staveley, The King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry, was reported as killed in action on April 14th. He was the husband of Lizette Staveley of Woodview, Glanmire. The Month’s Mind of the Very Rev. T. Canon O’Mahony (late Professor of Farrenferris College and of All Hallows, Dublin), took place at the Cathedral, Cork. Rev. J. Russell, PP Watergrasshill, was among the singers at the Mass.

Clogheen Board of Guardians met and Mr. R. English presided. The Master reported that Mrs O’Callaghan, Castlegrace, had kindly sent in papers for the use of the hospital patients. An order was made that the Master secure potatoes at the lowest price he could. Mr. J.E. Redmond, M.P., acknowledged the Guardians’ resolution protesting against the restriction on the liquor trade and stating the matter would have his attention.

Chemist, Mr. J. Corbett of Mitchelstown, said the remedy he had invented some time previous to cure scour in young calves was continuing to have tremendous success. He said it guaranteed to cure every case if taken in time and even very advanced cases were often restored by it. He also stated that if small doses were given to young calves occasionally, the disease would be prevented. The cure could be purchased in Mr. Corbett’s shop or by post from 1s 10d.

In January, Count Plunkett had been elected to represent North Roscommon as their Parliamentary representative. He sent circulars to the numerous District Councils throughout the land over the following months. At the Clogheen Rural District Council, his circular was placed in the waste-paper basket.