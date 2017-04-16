April 6th – 12th 1917

The names of D. Condon, Irish Guards (Mitchelstown) and Lance-Corporal E. Cashman, Munster Fusiliers (Rathcormac) were among those listed as killed in WW1. R. Hynes, Dublin Fusiliers (Clogheen) was reported as being wounded.

His many friends learned with much satisfaction of the promotion of Mr. W. Curley, telegraphist, Tallow Post Office to an important post in Castletownbere Post Office.

The weather was reported as being severe, with successive showers of hail, sleet and snow. There was little or no sign of approaching summer. The Galtees were snow-clad and the seasons were deemed to be at least a month behind time.

A committee meeting was held in the Royal Hotel, Fermoy for the purpose of arranging for the presentation of “Certificates of Honour to the next of kin of the men who have given their services to their country.” Colonel Browning presided. Canon Abbott having given a short resume of the work already done by the committee, stated that there were over 200 certificates ready for distribution and that altogether, the number would exceed 700. It was considered that the 200 now ready should form a first distribution and it was decided that same would be held on Queen Square, Fermoy and that brigadier-General Turner, commanding Fermoy District, be asked to make the presentation. The certificates were nicely formed and it was anticipated would be highly prized by the recipients.

Holy Week in Mitchelstown was observed in the usual religious manner. The attendance during the holy ceremonies was an inspiring sight. The Passion sermon was preached by the Rev. Father Burke, C.C., Glanworth.

Lismore Board of Guardians met and Mr J. Brackett, chairman, presided. Mrs Williams, maternity nurse, Cappoquin was granted an increase of £5 per year. The Local Government Board again wrote refusing to sanction Dr Cronin as medical officer for Tallow Dispensary District.

An interesting hurling match was fixed for Glanworth between Old Castletown (Kildorrery) and Castletownroche. It was anticipated that it would attract a large gathering to witness this challenge match between the two finalists for the North East Cork League, when Castletownroche won by the narrow margin of one point. The objective of the match was to raise funds for the Gaelic League. An additional attraction would be provided by the Castletownroche Gaelic League, the members of which were producing two engaging theatrical productions, which would be staged in Glanworth.

A meeting of the delegates to the West Waterford Executive of the United Irish League was held at Morrissey’s Hotel, Cappoquin. Tallow, Lismore and Cappoquin were among the branches represented. The chairman, Mr J. Greene, said the Irish people had the best trained politicians in the Irish Party to guard their cause and to safeguard them for the intrigues and trickery of British statesmen. He proclaimed the Irish Party had brought the Irish question very much to the front and that anyone who was against them at the present time was a traitor.