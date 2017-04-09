March 30th – April 5th, 1917

Mr Coroner Rice, Solr., held an inquest at the Courthouse, Fermoy into the cause of death of Nellie Norris, aged about five years, daughter of a labourer residing near Kildorrery. Mrs Mary Norris, Ballinoe, Kildorrery said she left her house at 9am to go to Mrs O’Donnell’s for milk for the breakfast about a quarter of a mile away. She left three children in the house. There was not much fire in the grate to which there was no fire screen. When she returned she found the child standing naked near a chair at the stairs and witness saw the deceased clothes smoking outside the door. Witness ran and found burns to the child’s body. Nellie said there was nothing wrong with her and witness put her to bed. She then ran out and got the assistance of two neighbours and the doctor and nurse soon after came. After treatment, Nellie was taken to Fermoy Hospital and next morning she died. Mrs Mary Norris said she was only away for 15 minutes and did not know how the child’s clothes had caught fire. The father of the child, who was in Mitchelstown at the time of the incident, said Nellie ‘was a bright little girl’. Dr. Thomas P. Magnier said the cause of death was shock, consequent on extensive burns. The jury found that death was due to shock caused by accidental burns and that there was no blame to any person. They suggested that the Rural Council be asked to provide fire screens in the labourers’ cottages throughout the union.

Messrs. J. Moynihan Barry and Son, the widely known firm of auctioneers, Fermoy, conducted the auction of Mr T. Lombard’s farm at Killathy, near Ballyhooly. The land contained 76 statue acres held in fee subject to an annuity of £44 15s 2d, payable to the Irish land Commission. The bidding opened at £1,000 and slowly increased, chiefly by £5 advances to £1,900 at which price Mr A. Carroll, solr., Fermoy, was declared purchaser in trust. Mr W.J. Magnier, solicitor, Fermoy, had carriage of sale. All the excellent livestock, machinery, etc., fetched very high prices.

Sergeant T. Dwyer, a native of Fermoy, received the Military Medal for conspicuous bravery in the field, while news was received that Sergeant G. Anderson, Royal Garrison Artillery, from the Tallow district, had been killed in action. Meanwhile at his residence, The Hall, Lismore, Lieutenant Colonel Cotton, J.P., was found dead in his bed. Deceased, who was about 75 years of age, was out and about as usual on the previous day and had even travelled to Dungarvan. He was a member of the Lismore Board of Guardians and was most popular with all classes.

Mr John Cashman of Knockraha was clothed in the habit of the Brothers of Charity and received the name in religion of Brother Kiaran, on St. Joseph’s Day at the Novitiate of Belmont Park, Waterford.