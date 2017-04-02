March 23rd-29th, 1917

At Fermoy Courthouse, Mr Edmond A. Rice, Deputy Coroner, held an inquiry into the death of Mr James Dinan, farmer, Chimney Field, Glenville who sustained injuries by his horse running away some distance near Fermoy on the Cork road on the 20th inst. He was 73 years of age and left a family. Mr W.J. Magnier, solr., appeared for Mr Daniel Dunne, traction engine driver. Mr John Drinan, son of deceased, stated that on the date in question, he and his father left home to go to Rathcormac. Each had charge of a horse and car. They then proceeded to Fermoy and encountered a traction engine on the road. Witness, who was in front, got out of the car and caught his horse which appeared frightened of the engine. Whilst holding the horse he heard a man crying that the poor man behind was killed. On looking back, he saw his father under the car. The two men with the traction engine gave every assistance. The deceased’s horse had bolted due to fright on encountering the engine, causing Mr James Dinan’s car to overturn, pinning him underneath and killing him. The jury found that he died from shock, the result of having been knocked down by his own horse and car.

At Mitchelstown District Council, Mr W. Kennedy (chairman) presiding, the resolution of the Irish Women’s Council protesting against the treatment of Irish prisoners was adopted. A letter was then read from Mrs M. O’Brien, Upper Cork Street, claiming £60 compensation for the malicious burning of a quantity of hay and the matter was referred to Mr J.G. Skinner, solicitor. To conclude, Dr Connolly wrote pointing out the great danger of an outbreak of disease in the convent schools owing to the lack of water for flushing purposes. It was decided that Mr O’Dwyer (water inspector) report all cases of waste and that the Clerk immediately instruct Mr Skinner to prosecute.

At Cork Assizes, John Ivis, a farmer, living at Ballytrasna near Castlelyons, claimed a sum of £95 from Matthew Murphy of the same district, being the balance due for the price of cattle sold. It emerged during the evidence that drink was a factor in the transaction taking place, however the case had not been settled when the court adjourned its business for the day.

In hockey, the Munster Ladies Cup and League final took place at the grounds of the Lismore Club between Waterford Ladies (holders) and University College Cork. After sixty minutes play, each side scored a goal and agreed to play on ten minutes each way, at the conclusion of which Waterford added another goal and thus retained the cup.

At the Carmelite Convent, Tranquilla, Rathmines, Dublin, the religious reception took place of Miss Lily Burke (in religion Sister M. Angela), youngest daughter of P. Burke, Esq., Ballyporeen and sister to Sister M. Ignatius and Sister John Evangelist, High Park Convent, Drumcondra.