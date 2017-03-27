March 16th – 22nd, 1917

At Fermoy Sessions, Inspector Farrell, N.S.P.C.C., summoned William Ryan, labourer, residing near Kilworth, for cruelty to his child, aged nine months. Dr. R.S. Baylor, solr., appeared in support of the prosecution. Mr E.A. Rice, solr., defended. The bench adjourned the case for two months. Meanwhile, at Lismore Sessions, John Hannon, the son of a small farmer belonging to Monatrive, was sentenced to one month’s imprisonment for assaulting his mother.

At the Town Hall, Mitchelstown, 70 Certificates of Honour were handed over to the relatives of gallant soldiers fighting at the front, many of whom had fallen in the bitter struggle. The men from Mitchelstown and district who had joined the army since the outbreak of the war numbered about 250. Mr. W.D. Webber, J.P., occupied the chair and a number of military officers were present, including a contingent from Kilworth camp.

At the weekly meeting of Fermoy Urban Council, Mr Thomas O’Connell said he had been asked by some of the shopkeepers to request that in view of all the shops being closed on St Patrick’s Day, the Council would direct the Clerk to write to the Officer Commanding the Cadets’ Battalion at Moorepark, if he would be kind enough to allow the men in to the town on the Friday in order that they may transact any business which they may have to do on the day before. If this request were acceded to, it would prevent disappointment, perhaps, to many of the men at Moorepark as well as to the shopkeepers. The chairman said it was a very good suggestion and he was sure the officer would agree to it. The Clerk would write as requested.

At Fermoy House, Fermoy, on March 18th, the wife of Captain J.R. Couper, 1st Battalion, Argyll and Suth. Highlanders, gave birth to twin sons.

The death as a result of wounds received in action, took place at the Norfolk Military Hospital, Norwich, of Gunner P.J. Hickey of the R.F.A. The deceased was a son of Mrs Mary Hickey of Bishopstown, Lismore and spent three years in the American army, retired at the outbreak of the war, came home and joined the colours. His remains were sent to Lismore for interment.

Deep regret was felt at the announcement of the death of the Rev. J.J. O’Neill, Rector of St. Joseph’s and St. Patrick’s Church, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex. He was educated at Oscott College, Birmingham and had a brilliant career as a student. He was ordained about ten years ago for the diocese of Birmingham, spent some time in South Africa and when he returned to England again, was appointed rector of the parish of Leigh-on-Sea where he died at his residence on St. Patrick’s Day. He was the son of Mr Jeremiah O’Neill, ex-national teacher, Brooklodge, Glanmire and was about 35 years of age.