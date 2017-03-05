February 23rd – March 1st, 1917

It was announced that a very beautiful illuminated address (a beautifully written and decorated scroll or parchment relating to the life and work of the person being honoured) would be presented by the Cork Division of The Ancient Order of Hibernians to the Rev John Russell, P.P., Watergrasshill as a token of their recognition of the splendid spiritual and national services he had rendered during the period of his chaplaincy to its many members.

The following were among the local agents selling tickets for passage on twin-screw steamers with fine accommodation, sailing regularly from Liverpool to Capetown to Australia: G.N. Fairbrother, Mitchelstown; T. Crowley, draper, Ballylanders; M.J. O’Donnell, Kildorrery; Joseph Donaldson, Kilworth; John Baylor, emigration office, Fermoy; James Aherne, Main Street, Lismore and Thomas O’Brien, Ballyporeen.

The United Hunt met at Carrignavar where a fairly good sized field put in an appearance and amongst them, were a good many members of the Muskerry Hunt. After drawing all round Carrignavar, and just as the hounds were being drawn off, an outlier jumped off a fence right in front of the hounds. They raced him nearly in view on to and through Lyre glen, a ring on the northern side of it and right back through the glen again on to Carrignavar, and to ground in the glen underneath Cool Hill.

At a special court, John Walsh of Kilbehenny, was charged by the Crown that “he did on the 31st December, 1916 wilfully, maliciously and of his malice throughout, kill and murder one Edmond Coffey.” Accused was further charged that he did on the same occasion maliciously wound Michael Coffey, thereby causing him grievously bodily harm. Mr D Casey, solr., Mitchelstown, appeared for the accused and Messrs J G Skinner and Son, solrs., Mitchelstown, represented the next-of-kin of the deceased man. Evidence was given by amongst others, Michael Coffey, Dr T O’Brien and Sergeant J Doyle. The accused on being charged reserved his defence. On the second charge the evidence was repeated to show the wounds sustained by Michael Coffey and how he had been laid up for eight weeks in consequence. Mr Casey elicited that a writ had been served on the accused by Michael Coffey for malicious injuries in connection with the occurrence. The accused also reserved his defence to this charge and was returned for trial on both charges to the next Limerick Assizes.The members of Fermoy St Vincent de Paul Society thanked those locally for their subscriptions to the Christmas Box fund. There were three contributions of £11, which came from the Daly brothers, James Lombard and Philip Dunlea.

At Lismore, a horse attached to a common cart, the property of Mr Robert Begley, took fright at Paxman’s factory and broke loose from its two drivers. It ran over the bridge spanning the Blackwater until eventually being brought under control. Neither man nor animal were injured.