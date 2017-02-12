February 2nd-8th, 1917

A sensational occurrence happened at Kilballyboy near Clogheen when James Greelye, a small farmer, was found dead on the road by his sister who was going to Mass in Clogheen. The deceased had been absent from his home for two days but had been in the habit of visiting neighbours, so his sister did not trouble about his whereabouts. He was found in the dyke about thirty yards from his house. His coat and vest were off and he was in a sitting position. The police were called and Dr. Morrissey did not deem an inquest necessary. Interment took place in Castlegrace.

At the quarterly meeting of Fermoy National Teachers Association, Mr. D. O’Neill, Kilworth made it known of his decision to resign as chairman of the association. Universal regret was expressed that he could not be prevailed upon to continue any longer. Mr P Barry, Bartlemy was elected chairman for the coming year.

The deputation appointed to wait on Mr W.D. Webber, J.P., Mitchelstown Castle, with reference to obtaining land for allotment, had a most gratifying experience. He received them most cordially and expressed himself quiet willing to give the necessary land in the vicinity of the town for tillage purposes, the actual amount to depend on the number of suitable applicants. He fixed the rent at £2 per acre and this was considered exceptionally reasonable.

It was confirmed that Private Denis O’Sullivan, Irish Guards, who had been wounded in the Battle of Loos, was killed in action on Christmas Eve last. He was a native of Glanmire.

At Mitchelstown Sessions a number of boys were summoned for making slides in the public streets. Head Constable Shelly said there were 15 cases in all and they found it impossible to stop those cases without prosecuting and many complaints were made. It was decided that the police would not bring the parties up again except if the offences were repeated, in which case the defendants would be severely dealt with.

Something like consternation took place at the potato market, Fermoy when it became known, in rather a decisive manner, to the sellers that they could not charge more than 1s 6d per weight for potatoes. In the morning a price of 1s 10d was asked and received from some persons. Later the price asked was 1s 8d, but the police came on the scene and informed the people that the price was fixed at 1s 6d and that no more could be charged. The farmers were indignant and said they would take the potatoes home rather than sell them. The police however informed them that this could not be done while the poor people were prepared to buy and after a long time, the sellers agreed to leave the potatoes go at 1s 6d.

Notice was issued that the lands of Shanballymore in the possession of Susan Margaret O’Keeffe were poisoned and strictly preserved. Trespassers would be prosecuted.