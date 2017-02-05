January 26th – February 1st, 1917

John O’Donnell, Castlegrace, Clogheen, sued Cornelius Walsh, also of Castlegrace, to recover £50 damage for the alleged cutting down and removing in the months of July, August and September 1916, of the timber and trees growing in the boundary fence between plaintiff’s and defendant’s lands whereby the plaintiff had been deprived of shelter for cattle. His honour thought the damage done was very slight and considering the plaintiff assisted in the cutting of the trees, he would dismiss the claim and allowed £1 costs.

In the King’s Bench Division, Miss Julia Nunan, a small shopkeeper in Fermoy, claimed damages for personal injuries against Theophilus Thompson, a cycle and motor agent in Mallow. It appeared that she was riding a bicycle on the public road near Fermoy when a collision took place between the bicycle and a motor car driven by one of the defendant’s servants. There was a direct conflict of evidence as to how the accident occurred, but Nunan claimed her injuries were serious and required her to be confined to bed for several weeks. The court made plaintiff’s costs in the case.

The Local Government Board wrote to Fermoy Union stating that the medical officers reported that the Ballyhooly water supply was good, except for Castletownroche village labourers. In the Kilworth dispensary district, the labourers’ houses were insanitary.

P. Coleman, Fermoy and J. Finn, Knocklong, both members of the Royal Munster Fusiliers, were wounded in WW1.

The death took place of Miss Tess O’Donnell at her residence in Fernville, Lismore, after a lingering illness.

A motion was brought by Thomas Coughlan, a small farmer against William Fogarty, for the seduction of his daughter who was aged 25. £50 damages were claimed. Mr A. Carroll, solr., appeared for the plaintiff and Mr H. Moloney, B.L. (instructed by Mr E. O’Brien, Solr.) for the defence. The jury found for the plaintiff and judgement was entered for the full amount.

At the annual meeting of the Cork National Teachers which was held in the School of Art in Cork, votes of congratulation on their recent retirement on pension were passed to Mrs Barry, Knockraha and Mr J O’Regan, Carrignavar.

Mitchelstown No. 1 District Council adopted propositions to grant an increase of 2s per week to road labourers; to steam-roll the road from Kildorrery to Glanworth boundary and, to advertise the contract for the gullet at Ballindangan.

Members of Rathcormac Division Ancient Order of Hibernians tendered to the Rev. J. Russell, P.P., their hearty congratulations on his appointment as parish priest of the important parishes of Watergrasshill and Glenville, wishing him many years of happiness to perform his sacred duties.

The South of Ireland Cattle Trade Association wrote complaining to the Great Southern and Western Railway about the long delay of the transit of cattle from Fermoy on the occasion of the fair held in the district recently.