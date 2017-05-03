The local community is rallying to support the family of a beautiful 3-year-old Kilworth boy who was diagnosed with Hunter’s Syndrome two years ago.

The normal family life of Bob Kiely, his partner Lyndsey Carroll and their two children, was thrown into chaos in 2015 when their son Matthew was diagnosed with Hunter’s Syndrome.

Bob had to leave his job to help Lyndsey care for Matthew who has to travel to Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin on a regular basis and also attend Cork University Hospital and Charleville Hospital.

“When we brought Matthew for physio they refused to treat him for fear of making his condition worse. He couldn’t get onto the couch or turn in bed on his own. We were advised to bring him to see a pediatrician and after further tests it was confirmed that he had Hunter’s Syndrome”, says Lyndsey.

