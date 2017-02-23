One text alert issued throughout January

Members of the Fermoy Community Text Alert Group have expressed their disappointment that despite break-ins and criminal acts occurring on a regular basis in the local area, the number of text alerts issued by An Garda Síochána has decreased substantially in recent months.

Established over a year ago to form co-operation between local gardaí and members of the public in tackling crime, just two alerts were issued to members in December and one in January.

With over 400 signed up members, the committee say the lack of communication from An Garda Síochána defeats the whole purpose of the text alert group. A special committee meeting of the Fermoy Community Text Alert Group was held in the town this week, primarily to discuss this issue.

However, no member of An Garda Síochána attended the event, despite numerous invitations.

PRO of the group Tadhg O’Donovan, said ‘great disappointment was evident’ that no member of the gardaí was present at the meeting.

“The committee members confirmed that they were inundated with phone calls from many of their 400-strong membership expressing surprise and a failure to comprehend why the number of texts issued of late by the gardaí has declined.

“This is in stark contrast to the to the increasing numbers of reports of break-ins and crimes being committed which have become a weekly occurrence. It is now imperative to all concerned that the gardaí and the local text alert committee meet at the earliest possible date to ensure that the confidence and the goodwill that has been built up is not undermined due to a lack of communication,” he said.