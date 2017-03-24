Though the spoils eventually went to England in this year’s Six Nations, the Ireland Women can take many positives from their second place finish in this year’s tournament as they begin their build up to a World Cup on home soil later in the year.

A second-half try from Ballyhooly’s Leah Lyons in Donnybrook last Friday, wasn’t enough to stop the English juggernaut from clinching the Grand Slam as they ran out 34-7 winners in testing weather conditions.

Both sides went into the final round showdown on the back of four straight wins over Italy, Wales, Scotland and France.

England went into the break with a slender 5-0 lead and while Ireland had their chances to get ahead in the game, the visitors increased their lead to 20 points before Lyons registered Ireland’s first score of the night in the 66th minute.

England ran over two final tries to secure their first championship title since 2012.

Speaking to The Avondhu this week, Leah said there was an obvious sense of disappointment in the dressing room after the game.

“We just kind of let them get away from us in the end. People were happy with the performance but it was a few things that let us down. I’d say if we got a try in the first half when we were down in their half of the pitch, it probably would have made for a different ending but it got away from us in the end.”

