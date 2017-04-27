Ballyhooly’s Irish rugby international Leah Lyons, brought the women’s rugby world cup trophy to Mitchelstown earlier this week as part of the WRWC 2017 Trophy Tour.

The tour has already clocked up over 5,000 kilometres and visited over 70 venues in four weeks and is proving hugely popular at schools, clubs and rugby festivals the length and breadth of Ireland.

For local girl and Irish prop Leah, it was a special day to bring the trophy back home and she hopes it will inspire more girls to take up the sport.

“Hopefully more girls will start playing the game and more teams will enter into competition. It is a huge bonus that Ireland is hosting the world cup and to be able to bring the trophy to Mitchelstown is a great bonus.”

