Do you know an internet whizz kid? Have a computer coding genius on your hands? The 2017 eir Junior Spider Awards is searching for the next Mark Zuckerberg and is open for entries from students and young adults across Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The awards, now in its eighth year, aims to capture the digital talent of students aged between four and 19 years of age and highlight how young Irish people embrace the internet in their daily lives.

Similar to previous years, the awards are divided into three main categories, The Mega Spiders aimed at ages 4-12 years, the Giga Spiders aimed at ages 13-15 years and Tera Spiders aimed at ages 16-19 years. Each award category has a Grand Prix Award.

The Mega Spiders have three award categories that participants can enter which are: Best Individual Project, Best Group Project and Creative Web Coding.

The six Giga Spiders categories are: Best Individual Project, Best Group Project, Creative Web Coding, Best Concept, Suíomh Is Fearr and Best Web Design.

While the nine Tera Spiders categories include Best Individual Project, Best Group Project, Creative Web Coding, Best Transition Year Project, Best Digital Game, Best Mobile App, Suíomh Is Fearr, Best Web Design and Best Concept.

ENTRY

All of last year’s shortlisted winners from the eir Junior Spiders have been invited to The Dublin Tech Summit which runs this week at the Convention Centre.

For more information and further details on how to enter the 2017 eir Junior Spider Awards log onto www.juniorspiders.ie.

The closing date for entries is 8th March, 2017.