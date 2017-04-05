Chloe Lonergan, Rita Lonergan, Billy Lonergan and Sharon Hickey at the celebrations. (Gerard Buckley Photography)

The  50th anniversary of the opening of Knockadea National School was celebrated recently by pupils past and present, teachers, and family members on what was a beautiful day for the event.

Photos and memorabilia associated with the school were on display and the large attendance, many of whom were meeting for the first time in years, enjoyed looking back at their special time at the school and their reminiscences were enjoyed by all.

Pupils Katie McGrath and Adam Buckley Bell welcomed everyone in attendance with some lovely words of appreciation and this was followed by a tree planting ceremony by past pupil John Condon and former principal Káit Garvey, which was then blessed by Fr Thomas Breen.

Jamie O’Flaherty works as a reporter in our Mitchelstown office. From Clonmel in County Tipperary, Jamie was educated at St Mary’s and Highschool Clonmel. He studied News Journalism at Coláiste Chathail Naofa and Sports Journalism with The Irish Academy of Public Relations. Previously, Jamie wrote for the Nationalist newspaper in Clonmel as a freelance journalist. He can be contacted on 087-2422734 or by email news@avondhupress.ie

