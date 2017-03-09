Kilworth will officially launch their campaign to become Ireland’s latest Fairtrade town/village in Kilworth Community Hall this Sunday, March 12th.

To coincide with the event and as part of their launch which takes place during both Fairtrade Fortnight and National Tree Week, a tree will be planted in the Village Park.

Clonakilty became Ireland’s first Fairtrade town in 2003, after completing an intensive education and publicity campaign to encourage local shops and businesses to stock Fairtrade products, which makes a difference to the lives of Third World farmers.

The Fairtrade town campaign originally began in England in 2001.

