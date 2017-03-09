Kilworth will officially launch their campaign to become Ireland’s latest Fairtrade town/village in Kilworth Community Hall this Sunday, March 12th.

To coincide with the event and as part of their launch which takes place during both Fairtrade Fortnight and National Tree Week, a tree will be planted in the Village Park.

Clonakilty became Ireland’s first Fairtrade town in 2003, after completing an intensive education and publicity campaign to encourage local shops and businesses to stock Fairtrade products, which makes a difference to the lives of Third World farmers.

The Fairtrade town campaign originally began in England in 2001.

Full story in this week’s Print & Digital Edition

Eoin Scanlon
Eoin Scanlon
Eoin Scanlon works as a reporter in our Fermoy office, based in MacCurtain Street. From Ballyduff in Co Waterford, Eoin was educated locally in St Michael’s National School, Ballyduff and Blackwater Community School, Lismore. He has recently graduated from the University of Limerick with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and New Media. Previously, Eoin wrote for the Munster Express in Waterford City.He can be contacted on 087-3216573 or by email reporter@avondhupress.ie

