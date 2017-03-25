An early medieval ringfort in Kilfinane, County Limerick is one of seven new sites chosen nationally to take part in the 2017 ‘Adopt a Monument Scheme’, run by the Heritage Council. The sites from across Ireland range in size and date.

The large Anglo-Norman motte at Kilfinane appears to stand on the site of a significant early medieval ringfort. Kilfinane Community Council wish to develop an understanding of the archaeology and heritage through survey and geophysics, to better promote and protect this important monument for future generations.

Sarah Gleeson attached to Kilfinane Community Council told The Avondhu that they are delighted to have been successful in their application for this scheme.“

With the Fleadh Cheoil Luimnigh, Hearsay Festival, Revelation gigs amongst over events, Kilfinane is attracting plenty of visitors. Coupled with the natural beauty of the area, cycling tracks and superb accommodation, Kilfinane has it all to offer visitors and tourists and now we have our own nationally recognised monument! We thank Amanda Slattery of Ballyhoura Development for assisting us,” she said.

The other sites chosen include, Earlshill Colliery and Powder House, Slieveardagh, County Tipperary; Knockboy Medieval Parish Church, County Waterford; Kilbarron Castle, County Donegal; Mountbellew Walled Garden, County Galway; St. Molaing’s Millrace, St. Mullins, County Carlow and Old St. Peter’s Church, Portlaoise, County Laois.

Speaking about the sites, Ian Doyle, Head of Conservation at The Heritage Council said, “While it was originally planned to have just four new sites join the Scheme, we received over 50 applications from community groups across Ireland. The energy and enthusiasm of the seven groups shortlisted made it impossible to choose between them. Each of the sites are unique and represent important aspects of Ireland’s heritage. We are really looking forward to working with the community in each area to uncover the stories of their local archeological and heritage site”.