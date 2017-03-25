Twenty Cottage Markets are set to open across the country this year as a result of the ‘Cottage Market’ initiative unveiled by Grow It Yourself (GIY) and supported by Ulster Bank and The Ireland Funds.

Last month community groups from across the country were invited to apply to the initiative for funding, in order to establish and run their very own Cottage Market.

Locally, Kildorrery village has been successful in its application, one of only two selected in county Cork, along with Minane Bridge.

Coverage in this week’s Print & Digital Edition