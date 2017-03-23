Mitchelstown man Kevin Finn, has reached the milestone of over 1,000km walked/climbed in 2017 in preparation for the Climb4Concern UK Challenge this September.

Kevin will take part in the Maamturk Challenge in April, a walk of around 30km and 2.5km height climb in preparation for the gruelling 4 day Climb4Concern UK Challenge which will see Kevin in a group of around 30 hillwalkers, climb the four highest mountains in the UK – Snowdon Wales, Scafell Pike England, Ben Nevis Scotland and Donard Northern Ireland, on four consecutive days.

If you would like to support Kevin support Concern, his support/donate page is: https://yourconcern.concern.net/kevin-finn/kevins-climb4concern-uk-challenge.

All donations are acknowledged individually and 100% go to Concern.