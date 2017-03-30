Seán Kelly MEP and Leader of the Fine Gael Delegation in the European Parliament welcomed a group of 15 Irish women entrepreneurs, from a variety of business backgrounds living in the Ireland South constituency, to the European Parliament, Brussels last week.

“Working in business, I believe it essential to engage with and explore EU issues with Irish entrepreneurs, whilst also highlighting the supports and funding available to them on an EU level. It is always a pleasure to meet people from my constituency and this group were full of enthusiasm and spirit, whilst also quizzing me on the work that I do as their MEP. It is truly rewarding to see such political engagement among constituents,” said Mr Kelly.

The visitors enjoyed a tour of the European Parliament, whilst also participating in the ‘Parliament for Citizens’ Event marking 60 years since the Treaty of Rome.

They also attended the annual St Patrick’s Day celebration MEP Kelly co-hosted with the Irish business representative organisation, Ibec. Pictured (l-r): Pat Ivory, Director of EU & International Affairs with Ibec Europe, EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan, Seán Kelly MEP, and Ambassador Declan Kelleher, Permanent Representative of Ireland to the EU.

“I welcome the opportunity to promote Irish culture and tradition within the European Parliament, whilst bringing together the Irish community here in Brussels,” Mr Kelly added.