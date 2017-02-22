Around 100 new jobs will be created in Fermoy later this year following the announcement that Topaz and McDonalds in conjunction with developers JR Oronco, will open on the outskirts of the town off Junction 14 in the autumn. Work on the state-of-the-art service station near Moorepark is expected to start in the coming weeks.

A similar project has been announced along the M9 at Carlow, with 230 jobs to be created between the two sites. An estimated 100 jobs will be created during the construction phase at both locations.

The overall investment in the construction of the service stations, which will both feature McDonald’s restaurants …

