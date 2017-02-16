Jeff Scroggins and Colorado, an award winning 5 piece Bluegrass Band from Colorado (as their name suggests), make a very welcome return to The Village Arts Centre, Kilworth on Monday, February 27th at 8.15pm.

The band features Jeff Scroggins on banjo – Jeff is a two time USA national banjo champion and he is joined by hus son, 22 year old Tristan Scroggins on mandolin and vocals. Tristan is Arizona State mandolin champion – not alone is he an amazing mandolin player, but also plays guitar and banjo and has a great stage presence and personality.

Greg Blake is there on guitar and lead vocals – a magnificent singer and superb guitarist – probably the best Bluegrass that has ever toured Ireland; Ellie Hakanson is on fiddle and vocals – Ellie is the Rockygrass Bluegrass Festival and The Arizona State fiddle champion. She is also a great lead and harmony singer.

To complete the line-up, there’s Mark Schatz on bass. What can be said about Mark – legendary – one of the most recorded bass players in Bluegrass, he has recorded and toured with artists such as Bela Fleck, Gerry Douglas, Emmylou Harris, Nickel Creek, Tony Rice and Tim O’Brien to mention but a few.

He is a two time International Bluegrass Music Association Bass Player of the Year. He also plays banjo, mandolin and clog dances. Mark has joined Jeff Scroggins and Colorado because he loves the way they play bluegrass and is a huge fan of Greg Blake.

Anyone who has seen Jeff Scroggins and Coloradov knows how outstanding they are. They may not be a household name but they should be.

Tickets now on sale (€15) from the usual outlets, from 025-32227, 087-6492514 or from John on 087-7921771.