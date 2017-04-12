James Deane, John Shanahan, Jack Shanahan, Andrius Vasiliauskas and Mike Fitzgerald celebrating at Mondello Park in 2016. (Picture: Cian Leonard)

Five-time European Champion James Deane has driven to the top of the podium on his debut race on the world stage at the USA Formula Drift Championship at Long Beach California last Saturday.

The 25-year-old from Castletownroche knocked off former and reigning Formula Drift champions on his quest for the podium at the adrenaline-fuelled motor sports event.

In the finals, in front of a packed grandstand on turns 9 through 11 of the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach circuit, victory was Deane’s as he defeated Peruvian Alex Heilbrunn to win the international series season opener on the streets of Long Beach.

“I have never had dreams like this. This is insane,” James said.

Full story in this week’s Print & Digital Edition

SHARE
Previous articleBall in council’s court over Rathcormac amenity site application
Eoin Scanlon
Eoin Scanlon
Eoin Scanlon works as a reporter in our Fermoy office, based in MacCurtain Street. From Ballyduff in Co Waterford, Eoin was educated locally in St Michael’s National School, Ballyduff and Blackwater Community School, Lismore. He has recently graduated from the University of Limerick with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and New Media. Previously, Eoin wrote for the Munster Express in Waterford City.He can be contacted on 087-3216573 or by email reporter@avondhupress.ie

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR